Harold and Madelaine Thomas of Port Alberni won $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Vancouver Island couple wins $5 million in lottery

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

A Port Alberni couple is $5 million richer after winning big in last week’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Harold Thomas and his wife Madelaine, currently located in Port Alberni, had the winning ticket, which matched all six numbers from across Canada for the $5 million jackpot.

“It’s exciting to numbness,” Harold said in an interview over the phone from the BC Lottery Corporation in Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 13. “It’s something you dream about and think it will never happen. But anybody can win.”

The winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Convenience Store on Redford Street. Both Harold and Madelaine regularly purchase lottery tickets every week, and after hearing last week’s news that a winning ticket was purchased in Port Alberni, Harold quickly took his ticket to be checked.

READ: $5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

“The guy looked at me and said, ‘No, it ain’t you,’” Harold said.

However, it wasn’t until Tuesday night that Madelaine had her ticket checked. After the machine “started going crazy,” according to Harold, they raced to the BC Lottery Corporation the next morning to have it verified.

Harold was born and raised in Port Alberni. He met Madelaine in Victoria, and the couple moved back to Port Alberni to raise their children. They have two sons, as well as “three and a half” grandchildren (with one due in August).

Harold and Madelaine are planning to stay in their Port Alberni home where they raised their children, rather than purchasing a new house.

“We like Port Alberni,” said Harold.

Their plan for the money is to put most of it aside for their children and grandchildren. “Maybe some renovations,” added Harold. “And a new car.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Formerly homeless poet shines light on issues on Okanagan city’s street
Next story
B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Just Posted

Dog poop piling up on public paths and trails

Dog owners reminded of the health and environmental hazards of letting poop lie

Snow shovelling injuries common, avoidable

Shuswap physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Fans and performers show love for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Last year’s music festival breaks even though attendance up over previous year.

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Formerly homeless poet shines light on issues on Okanagan city’s street

Author up for literary award sheds light on homeless situation

Sport and Spines: Winter and whiplash

Slippery roads and accidents can lead to whiplash

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Crews resume work at rock slide north of Summerland

Next blasting anticipated on Friday as work continues to stabilize the area

Stranger allegedly grabs girl by arm near North Okanagan school

Witnesses sought as girls, aged 11, claim unknown man grabbed one of their arms near school

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

Most Read