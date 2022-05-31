Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Bennett arrested during traffic stop

Jesse Bennett was arrested on May 24 during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake. (File photo)

Jesse Bennett was arrested on May 24 during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake. (File photo)

Jesse Bennett, the man wanted in connection to the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter Violet in January, was arrested on May 24 in Shawnigan Lake.

A press release from the RCMP said Bennett, who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order, was arrested without incident at around 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 24 during a routine traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be shared,” the release said.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.”

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father after Jesse was directed by the Victoria Family Law Court in January to give Violet into her mother’s custody.

But Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Crime

Previous story
Salmon Arm hopes to upgrade ‘dilapidated’ Canoe wharf by early August
Next story
PHOTOS: Driver recovering in hospital after vehicle plunges into Harrison Lake

Just Posted

The Toxic Drug Alerts System uses text messaging to send alerts as a public health measure to prevent drug poisonings. Photo: Interior Health Authority
Text alerts for toxic drugs now available in Interior Health

Proponents say Canoe wharf needs pilings replaced and two docks added to accommodate swimmers, fishers and boaters, but City of Salmon Arm says it must await B.C. ‘fish window’, July 22 to Aug. 1, before disturbing old pilings. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm hopes to upgrade ‘dilapidated’ Canoe wharf by early August

This map shows the full build out of the Salmon Arm West project on Highway 1. (Contributed)
Council Report: Take a drive across the new Salmon River bridge

(Photo - @dimeuproxx/Twitter)
Morning Start: How two NBA stars found out they’re cousins