A 52-year-old man has been charged with committing an indecent act on a BC Transit bus in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to reports of man masturbating on bus

52-year-old man charged with committing an indecent act in a public place

One man has been charged with committing an indecent act while on a BC Transit bus in View Royal.

West Shore RCMP responded after a report of a man masturbating on the upper deck at around 3:15 p.m. on July 9. According to police, several people on the bus observed the alleged incident and reported it to the bus driver, who called 911.

The man exited the bus before police arrived, near the Six Mile Pub.

“Fortunately, several witnesses were able to keep an eye on the suspect and provided a detailed description to investigators. The 52-year-old suspect, Patrick Gerald Cluney, was arrested by police without incident and held for court,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP in a statement.

Cluney was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

Westshore RCMP

