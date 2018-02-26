Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

A skier was injured near Cherryville, in the Keefer Lake area, Monday and had to be airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital. (Keefer Lake Lodge photo)

A skiing accident near Cherryville has claimed the life of a Vancouver man.

A back country skier got separated from his group Monday afternoon near Keefer Lake Lodge while on a Cat-Ski tour of 14 people.

A search was originally initiated by the ski group at the onset of the report and Vernon Search and Rescue was called out but called off as the group found the male.

The skier, a 51-year-old Vancouver man, fell into a tree well and was located unresponsive by the ski group. RCMP was notified and the BC Ambulance Service attended the scene and air-lifted the man to the nearest medical facility, however resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man did not survive the injuries sustained.

The BC Coroner Service and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the death.

A skier was seriously injured in Cherryville Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Keefer Lake area.

“A skier got caught up in a tree well,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out, but their services were not needed.

“The person was rescued and taken out by a heliskiing helicopter,” said Trevor Honigman, SAR director.

This is the second incident in less than a week where an injured skier had to be airlifted out of Cherryville.

Following the recent incidents, those out in the back country are cautioned to be safe.

“With snow conditions it’s recommended that people are exremely careful and always ski and enjoy the outdoors with the proper safety equipment and being able to communicate if they are ever in trouble,” said Honigman.

For more information visit www.adventuresmart.ca



