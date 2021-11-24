Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, shown in this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo, is proposing a climate levy that he hopes will be included in the city’s 2022 budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, shown in this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo, is proposing a climate levy that he hopes will be included in the city’s 2022 budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver mayor wants a climate levy in the city’s 2022 budget

Money would be used to cover infrastructure upgrades needed because of climate change

Vancouver’s mayor wants a new levy to fight climate change in the city’s 2022 budget.

If it’s adopted by city council, Kennedy Stewart says the money raised from the levy would be used to cover infrastructure upgrades needed because of climate change.

He estimates the levy could raise more than $100 million over the next decade.

Vancouver’s climate plan has set a goal of a 50 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Stewart says the new fund would allow Vancouver to reach the targets in its plan quicker.

Council will hear the proposal at its meeting next week and is scheduled to make a decision on the budget on Dec. 7.

Stewart said this year has shown the effects of climate change.

“In 2021, we find ourselves in a constant state of climate emergency, with out-of-control wildfires and heat domes in the summer, and now devastating rains and flooding in the winter,” he said in a news release.

—The Canadian Press

Climate change

Previous story
Dogs seized from North Okanagan kennel owner won’t be returned by SPCA
Next story
B.C. officials urge residents to prep for more storms, say food supply is stable

Just Posted

Dave Brubaker receives a retirement gift from tracksetters Dave Millard and George Jackson at Larch Hills Nordic Society chalet on Sunday, Nov. 14. (Contributed)
Trail Tales: Larch Hills’ ‘Mr. Fix It’ ready to focus on skiing

Bastion Elementary music students perform the song Small But Mighty in their video entry to the 2021 CBC Music Class Challenge. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm students weather change in plans to create small but mighty video

Looking west on Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24. (DriveBC)
30 cm of snow expected on Highway 1 by Thursday evening

Linda Maze will be performing her Women of Rock show at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)
Upcoming Salmon Arm concert a tribute to the women of rock