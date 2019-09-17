Example of a drone, seen in this undated photo. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

Vancouver police are one step closer to having drones added to its arsenal as a latest crime fighting tool.

On Tuesday, police released a new internal policy for the use of drones when it comes to police operations within Vancouver. The Vancouver Police Board will be meeting Thursday to review whether the use of drones should be approved for its officers.

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training, it said in a news release Tuesday.

“Remotely-piloted aerial systems, more commonly known as drones, are used by police agencies across the country,” Superintendent Steve Eely said. “The system will greatly enhance our ability to keep the city safe. We are committed to full transparency with our policy for the use of the equipment and want Vancouver residents to fully understand when and how the equipment will be used.”

ALSO READ: Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

If approved will be used for investigating motor vehicle collisions, crime scene analysis and reconstruction, as well as search and rescue and to analyze areas after a disaster.

Police ensured the drones would not be used for surveillance. The internal policy was developed over several months, and included consultation with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner and the BC Civil Liberties Association.

The total cost would be an estimated $141,000 per year to train officers and use the drones, but be funded, in part, by the Vancouver Police Foundation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Just Posted

Salmon Arm martial arts school evicted along with assisted living facility

Students call Northern Spirit Martial Arts’ Hudson Street location a sanctuary

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

More than 750 athletes from Zone 8 take part in 2019 Games in Kelowna

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Column: Environment and climate on the minds of Canadians

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Column: Peeling 100 pounds of apples a good time before fall bazaar

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Letter: Proposed use of Centennial Field questioned

Writer raises Sorrento/Blind Bay Park as example of how community space can be developed

Dispose of documents at upcoming Shred-a-thon in Salmon Arm

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers hosts Oct. 5 fundraising event

North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

Letter: CSRD needs to show financial leadership on Centennial Field

Writer says open house meeting on proposed park purchase long overdue

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Most Read