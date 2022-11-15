A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police have identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall on Saturday at the Vancouver Art Gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police have identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall on Saturday at the Vancouver Art Gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police identify suspects who poured maple syrup on Emily Carr painting

Vancouver Art Gallery says Carr’s “Stumps and Sky” painting suffered no permanent harm

Vancouver police say they’ve identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to a wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery over the weekend.

Sgt. Steve Addison says an investigation is underway and officers will be speaking to witnesses, reviewing security video and assessing the cost of the damage.

The Vancouver Art Gallery says in a statement that Carr’s “Stumps and Sky” painting suffered no permanent harm.

It quotes director and CEO Anthony Kiendl as saying the gallery “condemns acts of vandalism” towards works of cultural significance in its care, or in any museum.

Kiendl says the gallery supports free expression, but not at the expense of suppressing others’ ideas and artistic expression, or inhibiting people from access to those ideas.

Don Marshall, a spokesman for the environmental group Stop Fracking Around, says the protest was intended to focus public attention on the climate emergency.

Addison says that after police finish collecting evidence, they will move forward to Crown counsel for review and approval of charges.

RELATED: Activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting at Vancouver art gallery protest

Art

Previous story
New father support group looking to end the ‘cycle of abuse’ in Kelowna
Next story
Surrey council votes to maintain RCMP as city’s police department

Just Posted

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020, resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm but did not conclude on Nov. 4 as expected. (File photo) B.C. Provincial Court courtroom. (File photo)
Enderby man’s armed robbery trial from 2021 in Salmon Arm court still ongoing

New York City singer/songwriter Willie Nile with lead guitarist and vocalist Jimi Bones, drummer Jon Weber and bass guitarist Johnny Pisano rock Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Aug. 16, 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall winning over musicians

Singer Andréa Roberts will join Sandy Cameron and his fellow jazz performers on stage for this year’s Merry Kriz concert on the Nexus stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Sandy Cameron jazzed for return of Merry Krizz

Making cedar bark baskets is a skill Gerry Thomas learned from his Secwépemc grandmother Christine Allen and mother, beloved late elder Mary Thomas. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Secwépemc artisan, knowledge keeper preserving traditions learned from mother, grandmother