Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges in connection to a crash that injured both police and civilians in June 2018.

In a Wednesday press release, the BC Prosecution Service said Const. Jose Domingo was charged with driving without reasonable consideration while on-duty in Vancouver on June 29, 2018. The charge stems from an incident where two police cars crashed, hurting both cops and pedestrians. The other police officer was not charged.

The charges come after the province’s police watchdog investigated the crash because it hurt pedestrians. The watchdog found that an offence had been committed by a police officer, spurring on charges by Crown.

Domingo will make his first appearance at provincial court in Vancouver on Aug. 8. Vancouver police confirmed he “remains an active member.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict
Next story
Air ambulance transports injured biker off Okanagan mountain

Just Posted

Construction of 67 affordable housing units underway in Salmon Arm

Additional 38 units being built for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness

Outdoor Learning School wins $30,000 for kitchen renovation

Salmon Arm school top runner-up in BCAA’s Play Here challenge

Sicamous rallies to replace man’s prized stolen motorbike

More than $2,000 raised with half coming from Sicamous Legion

In photos: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

Curbside compost program off to maggoty start for Salmon Arm woman

SCV Waste Solutions, city’s waste removal contractor, quick to help resident, replace faulty bin

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

UPDATE: Highway near Vernon reopened following rollover

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

For 110 years, the auxiliary has raised funds for health care needs

Over the past 110 years, the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has gone… Continue reading

Popular Vernon wading pool remains closed after vandalism

Lakeview Park Wading Pool was set to open Friday, June 28 but is now expected to open Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Silverbacks see early start to 2019/20 hockey season

Salmon Arm’s season kick-off a home-ice matinee versus Kelowna

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Hwy. 97 in Okanagan

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

Most Read