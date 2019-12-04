Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention when he hit a pedestrian in January 2018.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Const. Andrew Peters was found guilty on Tuesday.

Documents from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the incident took place on the evening of Jan. 6, 2018, when Peters was driving an unmarked police SUV near Knight street and 20 Avenue.

The SUV was headed south when it hit the pedestrian, who was sent to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Peters will have to pay a $1,500 fine, a $225 victim surcharge fee and is prohibited from driving for 12 months, according to the prosecution service.

ALSO READ: Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

ALSO READ: Vancouver advocate says anti-groping police campaign isn’t enough to stop predators

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash
Next story
Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Most Read