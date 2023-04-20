A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Vancouver police department is promising to upgraded psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Vancouver police department is promising to upgraded psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police promise upgrades to psychological testing following Chan inquest

Witnesses testified Const. Nicole Chan felt taken advantage of while she was severely depressed

The Vancouver Police Department is promising to upgrade psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.

The pledges are in a report detailing how the department says it plans to implement eight recommendations from an inquest into the suicide death of Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan in 2019.

The report is expected to be formally presented to the police board this afternoon.

It also includes a promise to improve human resources training and update the department’s respectful workplace policy to recognize rumours and gossip as an example of unprofessional behaviour.

An inquest jury earlier this year heard that before Chan died she’d had relationships with two senior officers and accused one of them of extorting her to continue a sexual relationship.

Witnesses testified Chan was anxious about workplace rumours and felt that she had been taken advantage of while she was severely depressed.

READ MORE: Jury makes 12 recommendations following inquest into Vancouver officer’s suicide

InquestVancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
52 sick cats saved from Osoyoos by Okanagan Humane Society
Next story
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a bear spray attack followed by a hit-and-run with the attacker’s vehicle on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP investigate bear spray attack that ended in vehicle hit-and-run

After owning/operating Sicamous’ Eagle River Golf & Country Club for 36 years, Rick Jager is looking to sell the golf course. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous golf course owner’s retirement plans include more golf

Members of the Splatsin community staged a protest Monday, April 17, 2023, blocking off the entrance to band buildings in a call for a new election they say is long overdue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Splatsin members blockade band buildings, demand new election

As of April 1, 2023, Shuswap Lake was at record low of 344.772 metres. On April 4, when this photo was taken, the lake was at 344.793 metres. As of April 15, the lake measured at 344.883 metres. (File photo)
Shuswap Lake begins rise from record low, drought level a concern for wildfire risk

Pop-up banner image