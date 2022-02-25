Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police seek witnesses after ‘violent swarming’ in downtown park

Police say the victim was later found at his home with significant injuries

Police in Vancouver have released a video they acknowledge is troubling to watch, but say they hope it leads to identifying those who attacked a man in the city last weekend.

The video shows two men taking turns punching a man’s face and kicking his head and stomach as he lies on the ground, while a group of onlookers watches and films the attack.

Police say the victim was later found at his home with significant injuries after someone called 911 on his behalf and he required hospitalization.

They say officers quickly located and arrested one of the suspects, a 19-year-old man who has since been released from custody, but they are still searching for the second man in the video.

Const. Tania Visintin says the attack took place late Sunday in Emery Barnes Park, a densely populated area in downtown Vancouver, and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

She says the unidentified suspect is in his 20s, 160 pounds, about five-foot-nine, and was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black running shoes, and was carrying a black satchel.

— The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
VIDEO: Shuswap man defies odds when his tiny life raft found in Caribbean Sea
Next story
Sicamous council supports rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building on Highway 1

Just Posted

A preliminary drawing of what the proposed residential building might look like next to the Sicamous Best Western. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council supports rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building on Highway 1

The Bulk Pangaea, a 225-metre bulk carrier, picked up Shuswap resident Don Cavers (at back with white hair) in a life raft in the Caribbean Sea in mid-December 2021 and took him to Jamaica after his disabled sailboat crashed on a reef. (Photo contributed)
VIDEO: Shuswap man defies odds when his tiny life raft found in Caribbean Sea

Penticton court Penticton’s Law Courts. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Prolific Okanagan offender receives suspended sentence for stealing Harley

The District of Sicamous and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are calling for a moratorium on logging in the Wiseman Creek/Sicamous Creek watershed which was impacted by the Two Mile Road wildfire in 2021. (CSRD photo)
Sicamous council joins call for logging moratorium in watershed impacted by wildfire