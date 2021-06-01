A man holds a sign during a protest against the proposed Vancouver Model for illicit drug decriminalization, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man holds a sign during a protest against the proposed Vancouver Model for illicit drug decriminalization, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver sends drug decriminalization pitch to Health Canada for federal review

“Vancouver Model” proposes personal possession threshold levels for 15 common substances

The City of Vancouver says it has submitted its final proposal for decriminalization of simple possession of drugs to Health Canada, making it the first jurisdiction in the country to apply for such an exemption for federal drug laws.

The city says in a statement the so-called “Vancouver Model” proposes personal possession threshold levels for 15 common substances and would lead to a dramatic reduction in seizure by police.

The news comes the same day the BC Coroners’ Service said 176 British Columbians died from toxic illicit drugs in April, bringing the total number of deaths this year to 680.

Vancouver’s decriminalization pitch has faced criticism from drug users who say the proposed possession thresholds are too low and their input hasn’t been taken seriously.

Board members of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users have said the thresholds will increase users’ interactions with both drug dealers and police, and could prompt producers to make even stronger and more dangerous drugs.

Ted Bruce, public health consultant for the city, said the proposed thresholds in the submission are only a starting point.

“We anticipate that they will evolve as further data becomes available and increased consultation with people with lived experience occurs to make sure the Vancouver Model achieves its goal of reducing stigma, reducing risk, and connecting people to care,” Bruce says in the statement.

The City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department, and the office of Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical health officer have worked together to determine initial drug thresholds based on science and research, the city says.

Under the proposal, individuals found in possession of less than the threshold amount of a drug would not face criminal sanctions or administrative or financial penalties.

Instead, the city says the model stresses voluntary referrals and contact by health-care workers, not police.

The B.C. government has also said it plans to apply for a federal exemption to decriminalize personal possession of drugs across the province.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

Decriminalize possessionDrugsLaw and justice

Previous story
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome
Next story
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

Just Posted

Vernon Search and Rescue members aided a novice kayaker on the Shuswap River May 30, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)
Novice kayaker rescued on Shuswap River

Sunday’s task concluded a record-breaking month of calls for Vernon Search and Rescue

One of the life ring stations installed in the region by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Shuswap Station 106, this one at Sicamous’ Beach Park. (Contributed)
Shuswap marine rescue crew installing life-saving rings at public swim areas

Two new life ring stations were installed, with two more planned for Enderby

UBCO master’s student Sandra Fox is being recognized with a Governor General’s Gold Medal for her research on Indigenous identity which led to several recommendations for Canadian universities to better serve Indigenous students. (Contributed)
UBCO student, a Salmon Arm grad, to receive Governor General’s medal

Sandra Fox’s research on colonization and Indigenous identities prompted changes at universities

A concept illustration submitted to the District of Sicamous’ planning and development committee on May 26, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Murals, lighting proposed as visual upgrades to future Highway 1 bridge in Sicamous

Ministry of Transportation says Indigenous artwork also being considered for project

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

LocoLanding owner Diana Stirling is speaking out after relentless attacks on her teenage staff and online for the business’ mask policy. (LocoLanding photo Facebook)
Penticton adventure park employee berated, brought to tears by parent over mask policy

‘It’s awful behaviour and it’s relentless,’ says LocoLanding owner

Adam Gerald Ball
Princeton mine employee shot and killed in Chilliwack

Police state incident is not gang-related

Empty pairs of children’s shoes and stuffed animals sit on the steps outside of the Kelowna Courthouse on June 1 in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna council motions for action after Kamloops burial site discovery

Councillors say more than ‘just words and statements’ are needed

The Okanagan Print Triennial featured artists, and viewers, from around the world in live talks, which are now availble online. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo collage)
Okanagan Print Triennial draws international attention with artist talks

International artists connect with viewers from around the globe

The Canadian flag flies at half mast at the District of Lake Country office Tuesday, June 1 in memory of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at a Kamloops Residential School recently. (Karen Miller - District of Lake Country)
Further investigations into residential schools supported by Okanagan mayor

District flying Canadian flag at half-mast following discovery of 215 child remains in Kamloops

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Conservation officers are urging Summerland residents to manage their garbage and other bear attractants after a bear in the community was put down in late May. (Black Press file photo)
Aggressive bear put down in Summerland neighbourhood

Residents urged to manage garbage and other bear attractants

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Most Read