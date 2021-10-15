The historic Grist Mill and Gardens were one of several familiar locales for Similkameen fans of Vancouver’s Peach Pit to see in their latest video. (Peach Pit - Youtube)

The historic Grist Mill and Gardens were one of several familiar locales for Similkameen fans of Vancouver’s Peach Pit to see in their latest video. (Peach Pit - Youtube)

Vancouver’s Peach Pit debuts music video shot in Similkameen Valley

Familiar sights in Up Granville include K Mountain and the Grist Mill

If you’re a fan of Vancouver-based band Peach Pit, you might have seen some familiar locations in their latest music video.

The four-piece indie rock group’s recently released music video for Granville was partially shot in and around Keremeos.

Some of the sights that can be spotted in the video, which can be seen online, include the Historic Grist Mill and Gardens.

The video is just the first that was filmed in the area this summer, with Keremeos general manager Chris Mathieson mentioning on Facebook that there was more filming yet to be shown.

The video can be seen online on their official Youtube channel.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Previous story
New Brunswick government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous acknowledgments

Just Posted

On-street patios won’t be staying up year-round due to the City of Salmon Arm’s snow removal needs. (File photo)
City doesn’t support on-street patios in Salmon Arm in winter

Highway 1 Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (DriveBC camera)
Highway 1 closure near Revelstoke

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host rival Vernon Vipers tonight, Friday, June 15, at the Shaw Centre for their regular-season home opener. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vipers in home opener

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (File photo)
Opinion: Give North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus drivers a break