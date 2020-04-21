Vandalism costs Village of Keremeos estimated $4,500

Panels have been torn off of five solar lights

These lights have had the solar panels torn off by a suspected in vandal in Keremeos. The Village is now asking that residents contact the RCMP if they have any information. (Contributed)

A recent string of vandalism in Keremeos has the village asking residents to come forward with information.

The solar panels have been torn off of five of the 14 solar lights that illuminate trails in Keremeos.

The village estimates the total repair costs of the damage to come in at $4,500, $900 for each panel.

“The original lights were grant-funded but replacement panels come from taxpayer dollars, so we would like to encourage residents with information about the vandalism to call the Keremeos RCMP,” said village chief administrative officer Marg Coulson in an email.

Residents who know anything about this act of vandalism are asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

