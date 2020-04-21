These lights have had the solar panels torn off by a suspected in vandal in Keremeos. The Village is now asking that residents contact the RCMP if they have any information. (Contributed)

Vandalism costs Village of Keremeos estimated $4,500

Panels have been torn off of five solar lights

A recent string of vandalism in Keremeos has the village asking residents to come forward with information.

The solar panels have been torn off of five of the 14 solar lights that illuminate trails in Keremeos.

The village estimates the total repair costs of the damage to come in at $4,500, $900 for each panel.

“The original lights were grant-funded but replacement panels come from taxpayer dollars, so we would like to encourage residents with information about the vandalism to call the Keremeos RCMP,” said village chief administrative officer Marg Coulson in an email.

Residents who know anything about this act of vandalism are asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

READ MORE: Keremeos mannequins a spark of positivity in the community

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A look at some of the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting
Next story
Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Just Posted

Salmon Arm senior encourages unity against COVID-19 by singing national anthem

Bob White asks that residents step outside Sundays at noon to sing O Canada.

Boil water notice issued for Sorrento residents

High turbidity prompts notice from CSRD, Interior Health for users on Sorrento water system

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Shuswap doctor suggests ways to best talk about making end-of-life plans

Physician emphasizes it’s not about doom and gloom, but making use of time at home

Free toilet paper offered with takeout at Central Okanagan restaurant

Viva Mexicana is offering a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders over $20

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients have dropped to 109

Rollover on Highway 97 in Peachland results in minor injuries

Two women sustained just cuts and bruises as their car rolled over on Tuesday morning

Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle

Nickolas David Lafontaine, 21, was found hiding in a camper and subsequently arrested

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Vancouver company looks to reopen 30-years-closed Okanagan mine

Peachland’s Brenda Mines has been closed since 1990 and quarried for copper and molybdenum

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

UPDATED: Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz Fest postponed to 2021

Nelson’s Pride Parade also won’t run this year

Vandalism costs Village of Keremeos estimated $4,500

Panels have been torn off of five solar lights

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

Most Read