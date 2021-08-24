MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)

MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)

Vandals target children’s camp near Enderby

RCMP, camp urge anyone with information to come forward

Vandals targeted a faith-based children’s camp on Mabel Lake, east of Enderby.

Buildings and property at MacKenzie Camp were damaged by someone or some people who gained access.

The incident was reported to North Okanagan RCMP Friday, Aug. 20.

“It grieves us to report that MacKenzie Camp has been subject to mischief this summer,” the camp said in a social media post.

And this wasn’t the first time.

In July, organizers said, trespassers “tampered with, broke or made off with camp equipment and made a mess on the climbing wall.”

This latest incident, however, saw trespassers break into Alice Large Lodge and mess up the dining hall, dormitory and kitchen. Spray paint was used in some incidents.

“Volunteers are cleaning up in preparation for the upcoming quilting retreat.”

The camp and RCMP request anyone with information to report it to Const. Allen at 250-838-6818 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

READ MORE: Masks, vaccination proof needed for B.C. post-secondary gatherings

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton’s Copper Mountain Mine sees 8 cases of COVID
Next story
Masks, vaccination proof needed for B.C. post-secondary gatherings

Just Posted

The Shuswap Trail Alliance’s Hanka Mosher, Jen Bellhouse and Adrian Bostock enjoy a beverage with Barley Station Brew Pub owner and trails supporter Stu Bradford. (Contributed)
Anonymous donor, other benefactors support Shuswap trails through pandemic

MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)
Vandals target children’s camp near Enderby

The third annual Rembel Builders Accessible Hunting Trip is looking to bring one individual with a disability along with them in October. (Rempel Builders photo)
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

The Salmon arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association announced Tuesday, Aug. 24, that the 2021 Salmon Arm Fair was being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Fair organizers announce event’s cancellation