A camper parked in Grindrod was targeted by vandals the week of Aug. 6, 2020. (Elliot Scott - Facebook)

Vandals target North Okanagan camper

COVID-19 ‘No camping’ warnings sprayed on local camper

A North Okanagan family’s camper was targeted by vandals while parked in Grindrod.

Neighbour Elliot Scott shared the photograph of the camper tagged with a big ‘No camping’ and ‘COVID-19’ message to social media.

“I posted it to spread awareness and in hopes someone may have seen something that they perhaps didn’t think much of at the time,” Scott told the Vernon Morning Star.

Scott said he has “no patience for this sort of behaviour.”

“I’m just a neighbour down the way that feels the same about everyone else’s stuff as I do my own,” he said.

The post has since garnered a lot of attention online from locals, many of whom believe this was fuelled by fears of the novel coronavirus.

This spray painting incident is not the only virus-fuelled vandalism.

Over the B.C. Day weekend, Dr. Param Bhadwaj, visiting Vernon from Edmonton, had his vehicle keyed. In a letter to mayor and council, Bhadwaj said this act of vandalism was likely linked to his out-of-province licence plates.

“If someone wishes to commit an act of vandalism based on my residence then, at the very least, own it,” he wrote. “Put your name on it. Don’t be a coward.”

In the past months, several vehicles donning red plates were also targeted with nasty notes across the province.

READ MORE: B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

READ MORE: Alberta doctor has car keyed in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video: New phase of Salmon Arm landfill progressing
Next story
‘It’s just my job’: Off-duty Peachland paramedic saves choking girl downtown Penticton

Just Posted

Video: New phase of Salmon Arm landfill progressing

Expansion expected to provide 20 years of landfill capacity

Defibrillator wanted for Salmon Arm pickleball courts

Club asks city to install unit in accessible location at Klahani Park

Morning Start: The human body contains trace amounts of gold

Your morning start for Friday, August 7, 2020

Roots & Blues announces ticket giveaway ahead of online festival

The festival is streaming free online this year, but those who pre-register can win passes for 2021.

Vernon business restores faith in humanity for houseboat fire victims

Community kindness leaves out-of-province father in tears of appreciation

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

‘It’s just my job’: Off-duty Peachland paramedic saves choking girl downtown Penticton

Family vacationing in Penticton assisted by off-duty paramedic, who helps save 13-year-old

Central Okanagan adds 3,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The region’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 10 per cent in July

Vandals target North Okanagan camper

COVID-19 ‘No camping’ warnings sprayed on local camper

Evacuation alert for 43 homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna family who lost their home to fire

The family’s Sunview Drive home was destroyed after an accidental fire on Aug. 6

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

B.C. health minister applauds Kelowna Mayor, council for COVID-19 outbreak response

‘I think they are a model of how we respond’ - said Health Minister Adrian Dix

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Most Read