One of several bus stops that had their glass smashed between Aug. 26 and 27. (Facebook)

One of several bus stops that had their glass smashed between Aug. 26 and 27. (Facebook)

Vandals target Penticton bus stops again

Four stops had their glass smashed

Vandals have once again struck at Penticton’s bus stops.

Four different bus stops, two on Yorkton Avenue, one on South Main and the stop at Okanagan College, had their glass broken.

According to some residents on social media, one stop also had additional graffiti sprayed on it.

It is not the first time that Penticton’s bus stops have been targeted this year, although so far, there have been fewer than the spree that occurred in January.

Between Jan. 17 and 18, 10 different stops had their glass smashed out.

READ MORE: Glass smashed out of 10 bus shelters in Penticton

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganPenticton

Previous story
20 bighorn sheep near Grand Forks die due to disease; group searching area for others
Next story
Premier says Logan Lake wildfire prevention a model for B.C.

Just Posted

SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm has again been selected to host two programs to help older adults become more physically active. (Black Press file photo)
SASCU Rec Centre in Salmon Arm selected to host seniors’ fitness programs

On Sept. 26, the Shuswap’s Crannnóg Ales welcomes back Lower Mainland punk-rock legends D.O.A. (Contributed)
Punk rock legends D.O.A to serve up hardcore classics for Shuswap brewery gig

Shuswap businesses and economic groups have reported a labour shortage in 2021. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap labour shortage: Local businesses hiring, but can’t find employees

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high