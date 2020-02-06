Kameron Kriese blows a cloud from his vape which he says he is using to quit smoking altogether on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Vape use a growing problem at Shuswap schools

Community presentations aim to educate parents and students on the risks

A doctor working closely with Salmon Arm adolescents says the challenges surrounding student access to vaping products are greater than previously believed.

Dr. Richard Currie, who works at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus Wellness Centre, a medical and counselling clinic operated inside the high school, said a 2018 study, the BC Adolescent Health Survey, is already outdated due to the rising popularity of vaping products. The study found the percentage of youths using tobacco dropped between 2008 and 2013, then remained static through to 2018.

“Vaping is increasingly trendy and these stats are already outdated,” Currie said. “Almost certainly the numbers now are even higher. Some students believe that they are using a nicotine-free product but given the informal sources, this is not always true.”

The same study also concluded the most common “tobacco” products used by students in a given month were vaping products, either with or without nicotine. Fifteen per cent of youths who had never smoked tobacco were vaping with nicotine.

Read more: WATCH: North Okanagan schools see gross effects of vaping

Read more: Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

Currie attributed the high frequency of vaping among students to a combination of easy access, easy concealment and general misinformation.

Vape juices come in a variety of types and flavours, some containing nicotine and some not. However, being able to determine which is which can be a challenge.

“A product that is sold as nicotine-free, or produced non-commercially in someone’s basement and sold as nicotine-free, very commonly does contain nicotine,” Currie said, adding some commercial products contain more nicotine than an individual could smoke in several packs of cigarettes.

Read more: First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Read more: B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Several students have come to the Wellness Centre looking for more information about the risks associated with vaping. Currie said the main two risks are the poorly understood but deadly phenomenon of E-Vaping Associated Lung Injury, which can leave otherwise healthy youth in the ICU or needing intubation, as well as nicotine addiction.

Read more: New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Read more: B.C. set to announce changes around youth vaping, regulations

School District 83 has cracked down on vaping and issued 100 vaping-related infractions last year.

A similar number is projected for this year as well.

In an attempt to further understand the vaping situation at Sullivan, an in-school survey was conducted in June 2019. The survey had 200 responses from students in grades 10, 11, and 12. More than 70 per cent of respondents said they tried vaping.

Monica Kriese, the SD 83 Wellness Centre coordinator, said the few students who have come to the centre seeking help reported they developed a nicotine addiction after smoking poppers, a combination of tobacco and cannabis. The student’s motivation to seek the Wellness Centre’s help came after they developed a persistent cough according to Kriese.

Youths who want to use the Wellness Centre’s services do not have to be students at Sullivan. With teacher permission, any student in the district can access to the centre and its resources, including nicotine cessation products and other forms of care.

“We can ask them what else they need in terms of support,” Kriese said. “If they want to have a cessation group, that is something we can co-ordinate for the kids who are interested in it.”

For more information, the district is offering community presentations for parents and students about the risks and misconceptions about vaping in the coming weeks. The presentations will be Feb. 5 at A.L Fortune Secondary and Feb. 12 at the District Education Support Centre.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Just Posted

Vape use a growing problem at Shuswap schools

Community presentations aim to educate parents and students on the risks

Two Grade 7-9 middle schools among options considered for Salmon Arm and area

Portables a likelihood as School District #83 works to address facility needs

Man charged in armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store opts for jury trial

Enderby accused facing two separate sets of charges

Update: Three vehicles involved in fatal collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Two semis and one pickup truck collided Tuesday, Feb. 4 about 8 p.m.

Shuswap homebuilders capture gold for customer service

Copper Island Fine Homes receive top awards for best home, unique design

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

Seven vehicles involved in accident near Kelowna airport

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have come to a standstill

‘Police are outnumbered’ says Okanagan business owner hit by theft

Maela’s Esthetics offering reward for stolen laptop and suggestions for increased safety

Dog owner fined $1,000 after dog chases bear in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

The incident resulted in the summit being closed to dogs indefinitely

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Water advisory flushed in North Okanagan

Effective just before midnight Wednesday

Up to 30 cm snow expected on the Coquihalla over next two days

Drive BC has not reported any collisions on the highway

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Most Read