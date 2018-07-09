Workers adjust a road sign announcing a 120 km/h speed limit. file photo

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

New technology is being installed to allow for variable speed limits along two of British Columbia’s busiest stretches of highway in an effort to reduce crashes.

The B.C. government says installation begins this week for a congestion-based speed limit system on a 24-kilometre section of Highway 1 through Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

The area is notorious for a high number of rear-end crashes, and the government says the changes will allow for a lower speed limit to slow down traffic before it reaches a stop-and-go situation.

The second system will be installed on Highway 3 between Hope and the junction at Highway 5, where the speed limit along a seven-kilometre stretch will be based on weather.

The Transportation Ministry says it expects the variable limits to be operating by next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million.

It says in a news release that other jurisdictions outside of Canada have reported about a 10 per cent reduction in serious collisions in zones that include variable speed limits.

The Canadian Press

