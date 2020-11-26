A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is in violation of a CSRD zoning bylaw. (CSRD photo)

Variance denied for private billboard on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

Property owner has until Dec. 19 to remove sign

A Shuswap resident has been asked to remove his private billboard along Highway 97B.

The sign, located on a rural Deep Creek Road property, is larger and taller than allowed by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) bylaws.

Following the recommendation from regional district staff at its Nov. 19 meeting, the CSRD board chose to deny a variance request to allow the sign to stay as is.

According to a CSRD staff report, the sign stands seven metres tall and has a total area of 26.75 square metres. The zoning bylaw for the area specifies signs should be no larger than three metres in height, with a maximum sign face area of three square metres.

Bylaw enforcement for the sign was initiated but postponed pending the outcome of the variance request. It has now been restarted with the CSRD advising the property owner that the non-compliant sign must be removed by Dec. 19.


Columbia Shuswap Regional District

