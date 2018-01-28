Massimo Rizzo scored two of the Vees four goals in their win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals last night. (File photo)

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

The Penticton Vees (31-9-2-3) won for the ninth time in their last 10 games with a 4-3 win overtime victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals last night.

Taylor Ward scored 1:39 into double overtime last night to lift the Vees over the Capitals. Jonny Tychonick passed to the front of the net for Ward to gather before beating JJ Pichette on his forehand for his second overtime winner of the season.

Massimo Rizzo scored twice in regulation while Chris Klack added a power-play goal of his own to round out the offence. Nolan Hildebrand made 26 saves for his 10th win of the season. Penticton’s record in overtime is now 5-2-3 on the season.

The win pushed the Vees to 9-0-0-1 in January and kept them atop the BCHL standings after Vernon picked up a 4-2 win over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs last night. The Vees still have three games in hand.

Like the Vees, the Victoria Grizzlies in a battle for first in their division as they and the Powell River Kings are tied with 55 points. After winning their first six games of the month, the Grizzlies are now winless in their last four games after a 3-3 draw against the Nanaimo Clippers Friday night.

The Vees last hosted the Grizzlies at the South Okanagan Events Centre October 14, a 4-2 Vees win. Klack took home first-star honours that night with a goal and an assist in a game that saw just two penalties for each team.

The Vees face the Grizzlies again today (Jan. 28) in a 2 p.m. game at the Q Centre.

Previous story
Snowfall warning shifts to North Okanagan

Just Posted

Silverbacks beat Bulldogs in nail-biter

‘Backs extend win streak to five

High-risk offender to stand trial

Suspect to face weapons- and threat-related charges in Salmon Arm in March.

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

Suspect in dramatic takedown to make plea

Accused in Tappen Esso robbery scheduled to choose guilty or not guilty in Salmon Arm court

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Snowfall warning shifts to North Okanagan

A Pacific frontal system is heading for the North Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATE: Not guilty in Kelowna sexual assault trial

Court documents indicate Shea Gardecki was found not guilty in a sexual assault trial

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Most Read