Vehichle incident closes parts of Highway 1 north of Boston Bar

Initial reports of a jack-knifed semi truck had closed both directions of the highway

DriveBC has reported a major vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kanaka Bar.

Both directions of highway traffic have been delayed near Blue Lake Road, almost 20 kilometres north of Boston Bar.

The accident was first reported at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Assessment is still in progress but the highway has partially opened to allow single lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 is open to single lane alternating traffic 20 km north of #BostonBar, north of #HopeBC due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Details: https://t.co/8hUywzBQKz pic.twitter.com/T5YsgHYMRa — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 14, 2019

Check DriveBC for further details.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.