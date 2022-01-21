‘Serious’ vehicle crash closes Highway 97A south of Enderby

The crash took place between Stepney Cross and Canyon roads just before 6 p.m. Friday

Highway 97A has been closed due to a vehicle crash south of Enderby Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Update: 9 p.m.

The Highway 97A closure is expected to last for several more hours following a serious multi-vehicle collision Friday night.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. Jan. 21. The highway remains closed in both directions between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, a few kilometres south of Enderby.

“The closure is expected to continue for several hours and drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Updates will be provided when available and will also be posted to DriveBC,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Highway 97A has been closed south of Enderby due to a vehicle crash.

DriveBC reported the closure at 5:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. The crash is located a few kilometres south of Enderby between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, where traffic is blocked off for a four-kilometre stretch.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and an assessment is in progress. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 7 p.m.

