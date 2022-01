Highway closed in both directions between Black Road and 34th Avenue SE

The approximate location of a vehicle incident that closed Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm on Jan. 4, 2022. (Google image)

A vehicle incident has stopped traffic on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm, near the city’s industrial park.

According to a 12:47 p.m. DriveBC report, the highway is closed in both directions between Black Road and 34th Avenue SE.

Motorists are told to expect delays and DriveBC expects to have an update on the situation at 2 p.m.

Read more:Salmon Arm Silverbacks pick up pair of wins over Vernon Vipers on weekend

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97Shuswap