Vehicle crash knocks out power for Shuswap residents

Power has been out since 5:30 a.m. Saturday, and crews don’t expect to restore power until 6 p.m.

Shuswap residents in the Turtle Valley area have been without power since 5:30 a.m. today following a motor vehicle incident, and it will likely be a while yet until power is restored.

BC Hydro reports 179 customers are without power east of Skimikin Road and west of Codo road Saturday (March 20).

Crews are on-site but BC Hydro doesn’t expect to get the power back on until 6 p.m. this evening.

No word on the seriousness of the vehicle crash has been released as of 12 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, a road closure is associated with the power outage which leads to the Skimikin Transter Station. The waste transfer station has been forced to close for the day as a result.

The transfer station is scheduled to be open on Sunday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crashpower outages