Vehicle crashes at intersection in Salmon Arm, police search car

Crash occurred about 1 p.m., vehicle seen travelling fast prior to crash

A Volvo crashed into the far side of the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The vehicle was seen travelling fast up Fifth Avenue followed by a police vehicle prior to the crash. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

A vehicle crashed at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE Thursday afternoon.

A Volvo sedan that appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed on Fifth Avenue SW ended up crashing at the three-way intersection with Fifth Street about 1 p.m. on Dec. 31.

A witness said a police vehicle was following the dark-coloured car just prior to the crash.

The Volvo appeared to have gone through the intersection and into the bank on the far side of Fifth Street.

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance were on scene.

Two paramedics and a police officer appeared to be talking to someone in the back of a police vehicle following the crash.

Police officers could also be seen searching the back seat and trunk of the Volvo.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

