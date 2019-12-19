It’s snowing heavily on Highway 5, as can be seen on the Great Bear Snowshed higway cam. The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope has been closed due to vehicle incidents. (Drive BC image)

Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to car accidents

Heavy snow falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

The Coquihalla Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt because of several vehicle accidents, according to Drive BC.

Road conditions appear to be treacherous throughout the Interior and motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.

Snow began falling earlier this evening and is expected to dump 30 to 60 cm of snow by late Friday afternoon for the Coquihalla, Allison Pass, Kootenay Pass and Rogers Pass.

Avalanche control work is also planned on the Trans-Canada between Revelstoke and Golden starting Friday at 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. A detour is not available.

