RCMP in Surrey in December 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Vehicle crashes into a tree in Surrey, 3 people dead: RCMP

Police say the identities of victims have not yet been confirmed

Police say three people are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Surrey early Saturday morning (Aug. 21).

At 2:47 a.m. Saturday, Surrey RCMP, along with B.C. Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service responded to a report of a single-vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue, according to a release from Corporal Vanessa Munn.

She said when emergency crews arrived, all three occupants had died at the scene.

Munn noted the investigation is still in its early stages, and the identities of the three victims have not yet been confirmed.

The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) were still on scene as of 9:16 a.m., working to determine the cause of the crash.

Munn said while the investigation continues, 104 Avenue will remain closed between 160 Street and Fraserglen Drive in both directions.

“Tragedies like this one deeply impact everyone involved,” said Munn.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the families of the three individuals who lost their lives this morning.”

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

