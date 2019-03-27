Vehicle crashes into cliff in North Okanagan

Highway 6 incident between Vernon and Lumby Wednesday afternoon

There are reports of a crash in Coldstream, near Vernon, slowing Highway 6 commuters.

The incident took place west of Grey Road around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was a single vehicle MVI into the rock face,” said Coldstream Fire Chief David Sturgeon.

The single male occupant was entrapped and was extracated with Jaws of Life.

He was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with undetermined injuries.

“I’ve never seen a car so mangled before, it looked like it had rolled and gone roof first into the cliff,” one witness reports.

See also: Truck plows into multiple vehicles in Vernon, witness claims

