Vehicle crashes into Kamloops home, tire catches fire

The driver of a vehicle that left the road in Valleyview on Tuesday morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 2200-block of Flamingo Road at about 6 a.m.
The driver, a woman and sole occupant of the vehicle, was travelling west on Highway 1 when her car suddenly left the highway, going through some hedges and hitting a tree in the front yard of a home. The driver was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A tire on the vehicle caught fire, but was quickly extinguished by Kamloops Fire Rescue.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
