A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Montana’s restaurant around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29

Diners at Montana’s restaurant at Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna got a shock when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

A witness to the crash said they saw a vehicle hit the median and fly through the air into the building around 2:40 p.m.

Montana’s staff told Capital News that they heard a loud bang and thought the liquor shelf had smashed, but it was actually a vehicle that crashed inside the restaurant, two tables over from a group of diners. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The restaurant remained open, but the damaged section was closed and boarded up.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentKelowna

Previous story
Penticton father and son break through ice to have their weekly swim

Just Posted

A sea can with a generator, along with two porta potties, were delivered to 3rd Street SE on Dec. 20, near the tent encampment on the east side of the street. (File photo)
Letter: Much appreciation for Salmon Arm man with sea can for people living rough

This wintering Varied Thrush in a Mountain Ash is easily identified by its black chest-band and bright orange stripe above the eye. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Winter unfolding as banner year in Shuswap for elusive species of bird

Shuswap Search and Rescue members snowshoeing to recover a stranded snow biker and his bike, Dec. 29 2022. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/ Facebook)
Shuswap search team rescues snow biker stuck down deep drainage

The well-known Burner Bar and Grille is open until Dec. 31 2022 to engage interested potential buyers, as the property is currently for sale. (File photo)
One-of-a-kind Sicamous Burner Grille reopens for limited time