Vehicle fire blocks southbound lanes of Coquihalla

The incident is reported to be between Merritt and Helmer Road

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Helmer Road, 13 km south of Surrey Lake Summit.

The fire was first reported just after 9 a.m.

A southbound lane is closed while emergency crews are on scene.

Those driving north to Merritt may experience delays.

DriveBC will provide more updates after 2 p.m.

