The location of the fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash east of Revelstoke was fatal

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden until evening

Update June 26, 2:23 p.m.

The motor vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden was fatal, according to Madonna Saunderson, RCMP Media Relations.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no more details are available at this time.

More to come.

Update June 26, 2 p.m.

DriveBC estimates Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will reopen at 8 p.m.

Original Story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle fire that occurred around noon.

According to DriveBC, the June 26 incident happened between Donald Road and Blaeberry River Road West.

Emergency crews are on scene and motorists should expect major delays as no detour is available.

