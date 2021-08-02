Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service responding.

Firefighters and police personnel remain on the scene of a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout Monday, Aug. 2.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a truck fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, south of the Kal Lake Lookout, called in by a resident of a nearby subdivision returning from a trip to the landfill.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck and a camper fully involved. Nobody was around the vehicle.

An ember from the fire landed on nearby grass and shrubs, which started a wildland fire that started travelling towards Highway 97.

Firefighters from Vernon, Coldstream, and BC Wildfire Service are on scene. The fire is listed as being under control. RCMP are also on scene to assist with traffic management. A BCWS helicopter was observed dropping water on the fire.

At this time, northbound traffic on Highway 97 is being redirected towards Commonage Road for the safety of responders. Southbound traffic is not impacted, however, all motorists are asked to slow down when passing emergency crews.

This story was updated Monday, Aug. 2, with more information from the City of Vernon

READ MORE: Township of Spallumcheen puts EOC into effect

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP investigation leads to arrest of former Kamloops man charged with numerous counts of sexual assault


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision

 

Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
Garrison Lake fire threatens Highway 3
Next story
Three Valley Lake fire reported to be 500 ha

Just Posted

The Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire near Sicamous was still classified as out of control and estimated to be 2,446 hectares in size as of Monday, Aug. 2. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)
Shuswap wildfires: New blaze west of Seymour Arm, rain helps limit fire growth in region

An evacuation alert for the White Rock Lake wildfire has been expanded to include area west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland

Sicamous RCMP are investigating a suspicious structural fire that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (File photo)
RCMP: Suspicious structural blaze east of Sicamous could have ignited wildfire

Cooler temperatures and precipitation Sunday, Aug. 1, may have been a help in battling the Two Mile Wildfire near the District of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service aerial photo) Cooler temperatures and precipitation Sunday, Aug. 1, may have been a help in battling the Two Mile Wildfire near the District of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service aerial photo)
Mother Nature offers brief reprieve in Shuswap firefighting efforts