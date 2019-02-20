Vehicle fire on Coquihalla near Kamloops

Two women from Princeton came across a fiery sight on the Coquihalla near Kamloops, Wednesday.
They were driving back from Kamloops to Princeton along Highway 5 when they spotted a large plum of smoke on the road in front of them about 3:30 p.m.
They believe a mini-van caught fire. It’s unclear what happened or if the occupants are OK.
DriveBC has not issued a closure for the road at this time.
