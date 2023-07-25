Two vehicles, one flipped, were involved in a crash that backed up traffic on Highway 97 in both directions just south of Summerland. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Two vehicles, one flipped, were involved in a crash that backed up traffic on Highway 97 in both directions just south of Summerland. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Vehicle flips causes traffic chaos on Highway 97 outside Summerland

The crash happened at the intersection between Hwy 97, Thornber Street and Arkell Road in Trout Creek

Traffic is severely backed up in both directions after a crash on Highway 97 just outside Summerland.

The two-vehicle crash happened sometime before 11 a.m. after one of the vehicles flipped in the intersection between Highway 97, Thornber Street and Arkell Road in Trout Creek.

Traffic is currently down to a single lane in either direction and RCMP and BC Ambulance are on scene.

It is not currently known if anyone involved was seriously injured.

Traffic is several backed up in both directions due to the crash.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kayaker and boat captain missing on Vernon lakes
Next story
HEU members at 4 Okanagan-Shuswap care facilities vote yes to strike

Just Posted

BC Housing regional development director Tyler Baker speaks to city council during a public hearing on rezoning for a proposed shelter at 341 and 361 Fraser Ave. NE on Monday, July 24. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Compassion drives council’s support of rezoning for proposed Salmon Arm shelter

The map shows the Eagle Bay wildfire, to the right, now under control, and the out-of-control Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East fires in red on the left. (BCWS)
UPDATE: Eagle Bay fire under control, additional resources sent to Adams Lake

An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)
Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby grows, more fires sparked

Downed trees closed a road in Salmon Arm after a windstorm late Monday, July 24, 2023. (Salmon Arm Fire Department)
Storm takes down trees and power lines, starts small bush fire in Salmon Arm