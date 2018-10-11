Vehicle hits RCMP cruiser while fleeing

Salmon Arm RCMP believe they have identified the suspect who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that drove into a police cruiser while fleeing the officer within.

The officer was uninjured in what Staff Sgt. Scott West called a minor collision that occurred early in the morning on Thursday, Oct. 11.

West says at approximately 2 a.m., an employee at a local mall reported to a patrolling officer that there were suspicious people with a black car at the back of the building.

The car and three people were located by the officer, at which point one of the individuals in got in the car and left the area.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over on 30th Street SW, but as soon as the vehicle stopped it fled, only to turn around and come back towards the police vehicle.

“As a result, there was a minor collision between the black car and the police vehicle…,” says West. “The RCMP investigation is ongoing at this time but investigators believe they have identified the driver.”

West added charges will be forwarded to provincial Crown once the investigation is complete.

