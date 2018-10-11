Vehicle hits RCMP cruiser while fleeing

Salmon Arm RCMP investigators believe they have identified suspect

  • Oct. 11, 2018 10:50 a.m.
  • News

Salmon Arm RCMP believe they have identified the suspect who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that drove into a police cruiser while fleeing the officer within.

The officer was uninjured in what Staff Sgt. Scott West called a minor collision that occurred early in the morning on Thursday, Oct. 11.

West says at approximately 2 a.m., an employee at a local mall reported to a patrolling officer that there were suspicious people with a black car at the back of the building.

Related: Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

The car and three people were located by the officer, at which point one of the individuals in got in the car and left the area.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over on 30th Street SW, but as soon as the vehicle stopped it fled, only to turn around and come back towards the police vehicle.

“As a result, there was a minor collision between the black car and the police vehicle…,” says West. “The RCMP investigation is ongoing at this time but investigators believe they have identified the driver.”

West added charges will be forwarded to provincial Crown once the investigation is complete.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. moms frustrated about lack of prenatal care
Next story
UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

Just Posted

Vehicle hits RCMP cruiser while fleeing

Salmon Arm RCMP investigators believe they have identified suspect

Downed power lines delaying traffic on the Trans Canada Highway

Crews are en route to the site west of Revelstoke

Salmon Arm – ‘Small city, big ideas’ brand approved

Marketing to target young families, millennials who value quality of life

FortisBC customers urged to further reduce gas usage

Enbridge pipeline rupture prompts call to turn off thermostats where possible

Shuswap plane missing since 1987 discovered near Clearwater

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Kelowna gives generously for Maxine DeHart’s last United Way breakfast

Tears, cheers and lots of hugs at Central Okanagan United Way breakfast.

Shuswap Crime Stoppers host document shredding event in Salmon Arm

Confidential disposal of sensitive documents available Oct. 13

Most Read