Vehicle incident alters traffic pattern on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

UPDATE 2:30 P.M. SUNDAY, JULY 18: Road has been cleared and traffic back to normal.
ORIGINAL STORY
Emergency vehicles are on-scene of a vehicle incident on Highway 11 westbound at Canoe Beach Drive NE, as reported on DriveBC at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
Assessment of the scene is in progress and traffic is single-lane alternating at this time.
Motorists are asked to please slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.
Another update is expected at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
