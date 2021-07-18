Vehicle incident alters traffic pattern on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Traffic is single-lane alternating at Canoe Beach Road NE

Traffic currently single-lane alternating on Highway 1 at Canoe Beach Road NE near Salmon Arm Sunday, July 17, following a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

UPDATE 2:30 P.M. SUNDAY, JULY 18: Road has been cleared and traffic back to normal.

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency vehicles are on-scene of a vehicle incident on Highway 11 westbound at Canoe Beach Drive NE, as reported on DriveBC at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Assessment of the scene is in progress and traffic is single-lane alternating at this time.

Motorists are asked to please slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

Another update is expected at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Housing development on Shuswap Lake by former NHLer moves ahead

auto accident

