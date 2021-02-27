Vehicle incident blocking Coquihalla traffic in both directions

Both directions of traffic stopped due to vehicle incident

Approximate location of the vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

A vehicle incident is blocking traffic in both directions on the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC reported at 1:35 p.m. that the incident occurred at Brodie Sliding Road at Larson Hill.

“Emergency services on scene, pass with care and expect congestion,” reads their report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Baldy Mountain ski hill closed following death of resort family member

READ MORE: West Kelowna billboard bearing anti-vaccine messaging deemed misleading

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway