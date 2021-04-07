Vehicle incident blocks Highway 97A near Armstrong

Crews are on en route to the scene

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 97A near Armstrong.

Emergency crews are en route to the scene.

Motorists in the area are asked to proceed with caution.

