Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened

Five day closure east of Golden set to begin at noon without delay

Update:

Highway 1 is now open between Revelstoke and Golden following a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning.

Although the closure happened at the west boundary of Glacier National Park, traffic along Highway 1 is backed up as far as Revelstoke.

The five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will not be delayed. Highway 1 will be closed east of Golden from now (12 p.m. MST on April 11) until 11:45 p.m. on April 15.

Original:

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning (April 11).

The incident occurred at roughly 7 a.m. near the west boundary of Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.

This incident may cause major delays for travellers heading east on Highway 1, as a planned five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will begin at noon.

READ MORE: Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta to close for five days

Following the closure east of Golden, those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to take Highway 95 south at Golden until reaching Radium, then take Highway 93 until it intersects with Highway 1 at Castle Junction.

READ MORE: Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Kent farmers test out prototype ag plastic compressor
Next story
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM’s visit

Just Posted

South Canoe residents Ernie and Sandy Scherck included this photo indicating the proposed location of the pet crematorium (white arrow) as viewed from 5570 20th Ave. NE, with a letter to city council opposing the location. (Photo contributed)
Letter: South Canoe residents say neighbourhood not suited to proposed pet crematorium

Alex Mackenzie’s Comedy For A Cause tour will be swinging through the Okanagan-Shuswap in May, with stops in Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke. (Image contributed)
Gifts from laughter: Charitable comedy tour coming to the Okanagan-Shuswap

Having defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings in Round 1 of the BCHL Interior Conference playoffs, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks now go up against the Vernon Vipers. (File images)
Spruce Kings fall to Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 1 of BCHL playoffs

Road line painting is one of the things being done this spring as the Salmon Arm West project along the Trans-Canada Highway nears completion. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm West project along Highway 1 nearing completion