Incident map. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in both directions south of Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

A major car accident between Riverview Avenue and Cornwall Road for 36.7 km (Spences Bridge to 9 km south of Cache Creek) has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

Southbound traffic can detour onto Highway 97 and northbound traffic can detour onto Highway 8 at Spences Bridge.

There is no estimated time of opening, but an assessment is in progress.

Check DriveBC for the next update at 11 a.m. on July 28, 2020.

