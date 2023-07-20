(DriveBC)

UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 reduces traffic to one lane

The route is reduced to one-lane alternating traffic

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Traffic is moving again with one-lane alternating traffic. Drivers should still expect delays in the area.

ORIGINAL: A vehicle incident on Highway 1 closed the road west of Revelstoke.

The incident occurred between Lybarger Rd. and the Last Spike Historic Site, near Eagle River Provincial Park. The road is currently closed with no alternative route. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

An assessment of the incident is currently in progress, but DriveBC said it will provide an update at 11:30 a.m.

