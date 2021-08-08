Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 near Princeton

There is no estimated time of re-opening

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

A vehicle incidents has closed highway 3 near Princeton Sunday afternoon.

According to Aim Roads, the crash closed the busy highway approximately 11 km west of Princeton. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no estimated time of opening.

DriveBC is indicating there won’t be another update until 3:30 p.m.

