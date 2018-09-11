UPDATE: Highway 97A reopens following collision

RCMP were on the scene of a crash on Highway 97A near Enderby Tuesday morning. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Update:

Drive BC reports Highway 97A has reopened following a motor-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning.

Highway 97A is closed in both directions following a vehicle incident, Tuesday morning.

According to a witness several police vehicles are on the side of the road and a truck is in the ditch along the highway.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they are currently responding to a two vehicle collision north of Enderby in the 6660 block of Highway 97A.

The road is closed to allow for emergency crews to work. Traffic is being re-routed on to Highway 97B and Enderby Grindrod Rd.

A reporter is headed to the scene and more information will be made available.

