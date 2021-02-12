A collision near the west end of the RW Bruhn Bridge is disrupting Highway 1 traffic. (Drive BC Image)
Vehicle incident disrupts Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous
Details remain unclear, Drive BC states the incident took place west of Sicamous
Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident which is disrupting highway traffic west of Sicamous.
News of the incident on the Trans-Canada Highway between Old Spallumcheen Road and Old Sicamous Road was posted online just before 9:30 a.m. An assessment of the scene is in progress.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
