Vehicle incident disrupts Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Details remain unclear, Drive BC states the incident took place west of Sicamous

A collision near the west end of the RW Bruhn Bridge is disrupting Highway 1 traffic. (Drive BC Image)

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident which is disrupting highway traffic west of Sicamous.

News of the incident on the Trans-Canada Highway between Old Spallumcheen Road and Old Sicamous Road was posted online just before 9:30 a.m. An assessment of the scene is in progress.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

