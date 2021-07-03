A damaged vehicle at the scene of the incident that closed one lane of Highway 1 near Revelstoke on July 3, 2021. (Mark Kulhawe - Twitter)

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 clear after vehicle incident near Revelstoke

Eastbound lane closure lasted about one hour

Update July 3, 12:27 p.m.

Highway 1 is open in both directions near Revelstoke after crews cleared the scene of a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

More to come.

Original Story:

A vehicle incident about four kilometres east of Mount Revelstoke National Park has closed one lane of Highway 1.

According to DriveBC, the July 3 incident happened around 11:15 a.m. between the Skunk Cabbage and Giant Cedars boardwalks.

Emergency crews are on scene and Highway 1 is currently operating at single lane alternating traffic there.

Read more:'The heavens opened up': Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
