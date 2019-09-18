Powerlines were knocked down when an SUV left Highway 97B on Wednesday, Sept. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vehicle leaves road and winds up in farmer’s field off Hwy 97B

The accident only involved one vehicle

A vehicle that came off the road on Highway 97B collided with a hydro pole and wound up in a farmer’s field.

In the early afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 18, a small SUV came off the highway just north of the Salmon Arm Golf Club. Traffic has resumed flow since the accident and a tow truck is on scene to retrieve the vehicle.

No power outages have been reported. The wires appear to be knocked off their pole but not severed.

