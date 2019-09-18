Vehicle leaves road and winds up in farmer’s field off Hwy 97B

The accident only involved one vehicle

Powerlines were knocked down when an SUV left Highway 97B on Wednesday, Sept. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A vehicle that came off the road on Highway 97B collided with a hydro pole and wound up in a farmer’s field.

In the early afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 18, a small SUV came off the highway just north of the Salmon Arm Golf Club. Traffic has resumed flow since the accident and a tow truck is on scene to retrieve the vehicle.

No power outages have been reported. The wires appear to be knocked off their pole but not severed.

