Vehicle rollover at intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street in Kelowna

Update:
The crash has now been cleared.
Original
A rollover at the intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street in Kelowna has traffic at a standstill.
Two vehicles appear to be involved in the incident that left one passenger van tipped over on its side and a car crashed into a light post. RCMP and ambulance are on scene now, no reports of any injuries at this time.
A Black Press reporter on scene says traffic from Glenwood Avenue to Cadder Street is stopped as a result of the accident, with no timeline established yet as to when the scene will be cleared.
More information to come as crews work to clear the road.
