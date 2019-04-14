Vehicle rollover at intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street in Kelowna

Traffic in the area is at a standstill, no reports of injuries at this time

At least two vehicles were involved in an incident that left one flipped over in the intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street and the other colliding with a light post. (Sydney Morton - Capital News)

Update:

The crash has now been cleared.

Original

A rollover at the intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street in Kelowna has traffic at a standstill.

Two vehicles appear to be involved in the incident that left one passenger van tipped over on its side and a car crashed into a light post. RCMP and ambulance are on scene now, no reports of any injuries at this time.

A Black Press reporter on scene says traffic from Glenwood Avenue to Cadder Street is stopped as a result of the accident, with no timeline established yet as to when the scene will be cleared.

More information to come as crews work to clear the road.

