Emergency services, including paramedics, are responding to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. File photo

A motor-vehicle accident is being reported west of Salmon Arm on Kault Hill.

A roll-over is said to have occurred in the eastbound lane on Highway 1 near the pullout. Emergency service personnel are in the process of responding.

Traffic is reported to still be flowing in both directions.

